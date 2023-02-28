Party Leadership Battle Reignites in Iraqi Kurdistan

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Article 140 and the future of Iraq's Turkmens

The long-running leadership struggle within one of Iraqi Kurdistan's two main parties has reignited.

Contradictory court rulings have been issued on whether Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani lawfully ousted his former co-president Lahur Sheikh Jangi in 2021.

The contention has exacerbated an open sore within the party, and bolstered perceptions that the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is interfering in the PUK's internal affairs for its own benefit.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).