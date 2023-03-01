Navigate

ICAO asked to help lift the European Ban on Iraqi Flights

By on 1st March 2023 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Mohsen Al-Mindlawi, the First Deputy Speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives, has called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to assist in lifting the European ban on Iraqi aviation, after the country's commitment to international aviation standards.

At a meeting with the Secretary General of the ICAO, Juan Carlos Salazar, he emphasized the importance of developing national capabilities and improving the efficiency of air transportation in accordance with international standards.

(Source: Iraqi Parliament)

