Iraq Confirms January Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for January of 101,245,095 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.266 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.332 million bpd exported in December.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,460,050 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,475,516 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 309,529 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $7.663 billion, at an average price of $75.695 per barrel.

December's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)