Iraq Ministry of Oil pays US Law Firm $2.6m

By John Lee.

Texas-based law firm Vinson and Elkins has received more than $2.6 million for its role as legal advisor to Iraq's Ministry of Oil in the United States.

According to documents filed under the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the sum relates to the six-month period to the end of January.

The Ministry of Oil engaged the firm in July 2022 to advise it regarding an arbitration proceeding between Iraq and the Republic of Turkey.

Partner James Lloyd Loftis was to receive a fee of $900 per hour for his advice in this matter.

The firm has advised Baghdad on other matters in the past.

(Source: FARA)