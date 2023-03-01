Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Ministry of Oil pays US Law Firm $2.6m

By on 1st March 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Texas-based law firm Vinson and Elkins has received more than $2.6 million for its role as legal advisor to Iraq's Ministry of Oil in the United States.

According to documents filed under the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the sum relates to the six-month period to the end of January.

The Ministry of Oil engaged the firm in July 2022 to advise it regarding an arbitration proceeding between Iraq and the Republic of Turkey.

Partner James Lloyd Loftis was to receive a fee of $900 per hour for his advice in this matter.

The firm has advised Baghdad on other matters in the past.

(Source: FARA)

Related posts:

Vinson and Elkins to advise Iraq on Arbitration with Turkey US Law Firm Awarded for Iraq Advisory Role German Firm Challenges Iraq Arbitration Ruling New Partner joins Al Tamimi & Co in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply