Chinese Firm may build New City near Baghdad Airport

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq has stopped the granting of investment licenses for the Al Rafeel [Rafael] City project until inventory, inspection, survey, and land identification actions are completed.

Al Rafeel City is planned to cover 10,600 acres close to Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).

The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya, has held a meeting with various government officials to discuss the implementation of already-built and planned projects and address challenges in completing future projects.

They discussed offers from the China's state-owned Sichuan Road and Bridge Group (SRBG) and America's CH2M Hill and decided to form a committee headed by Dr. Makiya to study existing projects and supporting sub-committees to complete final inventory and survey actions for the main committee. A detailed report will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

CH2M Hill, which is now part of Jacobs, prepared the designs for the project.

(Source: NIC)