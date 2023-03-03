KRG President receives Russian Ambassador

By John Lee.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Elbrus Kutrashev and his accompanying delegation in Erbil this week.

The meeting discussed the political and economic developments in Iraq, Erbil-Baghdad relations and the ongoing negotiations to resolve their differences.

The two sides also exchanged views on Russia's bilateral relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the latest visit of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs to Baghdad.

Discussions also highlighted the developments in the war in Ukraine and its ramifications, and the situation in the wider region.

(Source: KRG)