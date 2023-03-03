Iraq to Relax Import Restrictions on Fertiliser

By John Lee.
Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the following recommendations for importing urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizers:
- Cancel import licenses for urea and DAP fertilizers.
- Allow private and mixed-sector companies, licensed agricultural offices, and the General Union of Agricultural Associations to import urea and DAP fertilizers without an import license.
- Allow entry of urea and DAP fertilizers through specified border crossings (Trebil, Zurbatiya, Umm Qasr, Nineveh Dam, and Darman in Kirkuk) following applicable procedures.
- Conduct chemical and radiological examinations of imported fertilizers within 48 hours at the border crossings by competent authorities.
- Maintain transfer procedures of fertilizers from all border crossings and checkpoints to warehouses by the Joint Operations Command and the National Security Council.
- The National Security Adviser will establish mechanisms to regulate storing fertilizers and monitoring their distribution in coordination with relevant authorities.
(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)
