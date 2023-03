9By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reported that the Derluk Hydroelectric Power Project is now 95-percent completed.

Described as the most advanced hydroelectric station in the region, the plant is located on the Great Zab River in Derluk, Amadiyah district.

The $151-million project comprises two turbines, with a total production capacity of 37.2 megawatts.

Current production is limited to 7 megawatts due to the water shortage.

(Source: KRG)