Training Workshop on Sustainable Land Management in Iraq

FAO launching training workshop on Conservation Agriculture for Sustainable Land Management in the south

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Iraqi Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Water Resources, and local governments launched a seven-day training workshop for 30 agriculture extension officers from Muthana governorate as part of a cohort-training program.

The workshop is under the "Sustainable Land Management for Improved Livelihoods in Degraded areas of Iraq" project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and focused on Conservation Agriculture as a Sustainable Land Management practice through Farmers Field School approach.

The extension officers trained as trainers of farmers, who will in turn spearhead a farmer-to-farmer extension delivery on Conservation Agriculture for Sustainable Land Management across the project locations.

The training covers thematic subjects such as the roles and responsibilities of farmers field school trainers, criteria for selection and management of farming demonstration sites, principles of conservation agriculture, diagnosis and combating land degradation, climate smart agriculture, and the design and implementation of an action plan on rural participatory farmer-to-farmer extension service delivery.

"By enhancing the capacity of extension officers and lead farmers, FAO aims to promote sustainable land management practices in Iraq and improve the livelihoods of farmers in degraded areas," said FAO Iraq Representative Dr Salah El hajj Hassan. "This training is a milestone in our efforts to support the agriculture sector in Iraq, and we remain committed to working with our partners to ensure sustainable food systems in the country."

FAO's training workshop on Conservation Agriculture is a crucial step towards improving the livelihoods of farmers in degraded areas of Iraq. By empowering extension officers and lead farmers with knowledge and skills, we aim to positively impact agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability.

FAO is committed to supporting the agriculture sector in Iraq and working with partners to ensure food security and sustainable development.

(Source: UN)