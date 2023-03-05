Erbil Allocates Land for Industrial Projects

By John Lee.

A meeting was held this week under the supervision of the Governor of Erbil, Omid Khoshnaw, for the Development and Support of Industrial Projects Committee in Erbil Governorate.

At the meeting, it was decided to allocate land for the implementation of 15 heavy and medium industrial projects, whose owners applied for land.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the aim of allocating these lands is to continue developing industrial projects, promoting local products, and encouraging the private sector to invest in Erbil.

(Source: KRG)