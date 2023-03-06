Baghdad Seeks to Buy More Gas From Iran

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ali Fadel, has stated that his country is currently in the process of finalizing a contract to purchase gas from Iran in the summer season.

In a recent interview with Iraqi News Agency, Fadel emphasized that Iraq needs 35,000 megawatts to ensure 24-hour electricity supply during the summer season. Currently, Iraq's electricity production is at 15,600 megawatts, and citizens have access to 18 hours of electricity per day.

Fadel also stated that the situation regarding electricity supply this coming summer will be different from previous years. The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity is ready to sign an agreement with Iran to purchase the required amount of gas for the summer season, which will add 7,000 megawatts of electricity to Iraq's supply.

However, the shortage of fuel is preventing an increase of 5,000 megawatts, although facilities are ready for the production of this amount of electricity.

The Minister also mentioned that Iraq's contracts with Siemens and General Electric will enter the implementation phase from March of this year. As a result, Siemens will produce 1,400 megawatts at the Beiji power plant and 600 megawatts at the Dhi Qar power plant in the first phase, while General Electric will also produce 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

Fadel added that the two companies are obligated to conduct the necessary studies to collect associated gas. With the contracts between Iraq and Siemens and General Electric entering the implementation phase, Iraq's electricity supply is set to receive a significant boost.

In addition, the purchase of gas from Iran will further increase Iraq's electricity supply and help the country meet its energy needs during the summer season.

