Companies Invited for development of Al-Nisour Square

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has invited several companies to develop Al-Nisour Square in Baghdad by constructing overpasses, tunnels, and an overpass over the railway towards Umm Al-Tabbul Mosque intersection, and widening the roads adjacent to the project path.

The companies are:

Transtech Engineers

China Railway Sixth Group Co Ltd. ,

, China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (CSCEC) .,

., China Communications Construction Company Co., Ltd. , and

, and The Yellow River Company.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)