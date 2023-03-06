Companies Invited for development of Al-Nisour Square

By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has invited several companies to develop Al-Nisour Square in Baghdad by constructing overpasses, tunnels, and an overpass over the railway towards Umm Al-Tabbul Mosque intersection, and widening the roads adjacent to the project path.
The companies are:
- Transtech Engineers
- China Railway Sixth Group Co Ltd.,
- China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (CSCEC).,
- China Communications Construction Company Co., Ltd., and
- The Yellow River Company.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
