Companies Invited for development of Al-Nisour Square

By on 6th March 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has invited several companies to develop Al-Nisour Square in Baghdad by constructing overpasses, tunnels, and an overpass over the railway towards Umm Al-Tabbul Mosque intersection, and widening the roads adjacent to the project path.

The companies are:

  • Transtech Engineers
  • China Railway Sixth Group Co Ltd.,
  • China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (CSCEC).,
  • China Communications Construction Company Co., Ltd., and
  • The Yellow River Company.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

