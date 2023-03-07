Will new Land Ownership Rights help Iraq's Yazidis?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will new land ownership rights be game-changer for Iraq's Yazidis?

Late last year, the Iraqi government announced that members of the minority Yazidi community will be granted land ownership rights in the northern Sinjar (Shingal) district.

Domestic and international stakeholders welcomed the move, which pushes back against decades of denial of Yazidi housing rights instituted by the former Ba'ath Party regime.

But if it is to have the desired effect, the belated decision will require proper implementation.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).

(Picture: Yazidi farmer from Kuri Jami village in Sinjar. Picture credit: Fared Baram and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Used by Iraq Business News with permission).