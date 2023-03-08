Iraq: Authorities must Cease Crackdown on Free Speech

By John Lee.
A group of human rights organisations have expressed their deepest concern regarding the Iraqi authorities' recent campaign to crack down on 'indecent content' online. This crackdown, they say, has a chilling effect and will stifle free speech in the country.
The statement, which can be read in full here, is signed by the following organisations:
Access Now
Amnesty International
ARTICLE 19
Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)
Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)
Human Rights Watch (HRW)
INSM for Digital Rights in Iraq
Kandoo
Masaar - Technology and Law Community
SMEX
Pen Iraq
7amleh
IFEX
(Source: Article 19)
