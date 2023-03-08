Iraq: Authorities must Cease Crackdown on Free Speech

By John Lee.

A group of human rights organisations have expressed their deepest concern regarding the Iraqi authorities' recent campaign to crack down on 'indecent content' online. This crackdown, they say, has a chilling effect and will stifle free speech in the country.

The statement, which can be read in full here, is signed by the following organisations:

Access Now

Amnesty International

ARTICLE 19

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)

Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

INSM for Digital Rights in Iraq

Kandoo

Masaar - Technology and Law Community

SMEX

Pen Iraq

7amleh

IFEX

More here.

(Source: Article 19)