By Charles Kennedy for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Risky Reliance On Oil Revenues

Iraq managed to collect a lot of revenues from oil exports last year due to higher prices, but the Iraqi economy remains heavily reliant on oil income, which represents a massive 95% of the country's federal budget revenue.

Analysts have raised renewed concerns that the Iraqi economy is too dependent on oil.

Click here to read the full report.