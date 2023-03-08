Iraq Launches Electronic Passport Portal

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has inaugurated the electronic passport portal and observed the detailed steps and procedures for issuing the electronic passport.

He also witnessed the issuing of the first electronic passport in Iraq.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the workers in the Directorate of Civil Status, Passports and Residence at the Ministry of Interior for launching the third generation of the new Iraqi electronic passport, which is characterized by high-level technical specifications and is approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

His Excellency pointed out that the new electronic passport will reduce about 85% of paperwork and administrative procedures and will be issued to citizens within one day.

He urged citizens to refrain from relying on intermediaries, as they have no place in this new system. He indicated that the government will continue to take effective measures to simplify procedures for citizens in various sectors.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)