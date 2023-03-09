Siemens signs Contracts for Iraqi Power Stations

Siemens Energy has been awarded long term service contracts for several powerplants, from the Ministry of Electricity of the republic of Iraq, to improve energy stability and availability, as well as provide training, skills, and employment opportunities for Iraqis.

These contracts represent the first portion of prioritized projects under the Iraq Energy Agenda - Wave II agreement, which was signed in Berlin in January 2023 between Siemens Energy and the Ministry of Electricityof the republic of Iraq.

As part of the prioritized packages, Siemens Energy signed three long term service contracts, for five years each, for the Al Sadr, Kirkuk, and Al Rasheed power stations. This will provide maintenance and servicing to ensure the stability of these power plants which generate more than 1 gigawatts of electricity.

The contracts will also enable training and knowledge transfer to local employees of the Ministry of Electricity, as well as other local specialists, to be able to maintain the systems themselves and carry out minor repairs in the future. These contracts are envisioned to enable job opportunities for Iraqis over the next five years.

On March 7, 2023, Siemens Energy Middle East Managing Director, Dietmar Siersdorfer, signed the contract for the Kirkuk powerplant with the Director General for the north region production state company, Mr Walid Khalid, and for the Al Sadr and Al Rasheed powerplants, with the Director General for the middle region production state company, Mr Ali Ahmed. The signings were witnessed by Prime Minister of the republic of Iraq Mr Mohamed Shiaa Al Sudani, on the sidelines of a visit by Germany's Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock.

"Siemens Energy is here to support Iraq in ensuring that its people get much needed access to energy whilst decarbonizing the energy system, but quick implementation is necessary to deliver these benefits. Together, we will enable homes, schools, hospitals, and industries to function and flourish and facilitate the transition to cleaner and greener energy," said Dietmar Siersdorfer.

Siemens Energy along with the Ministries of Electricity and Oil of the republic of Iraq are collaborating to use flare gas to generate electricity and are working to determine the exact locations and quantities of available gas. The goal is to be able to announce a viable concept for significant CO2 reduction at the COP28 in Dubai later this year. The parties are also working together to explore the development of renewable energy capacity in Iraq.

(Source: Siemens Energy)