Fmr Iraqi Transport Minister sentenced for Corruption

By on 11th March 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News, Security

By John Lee.

A former Iraqi Transport Minister has reportedly been sentenced to "maximum imprisonment" for corruption.

According to The National, Kazem Al Hamami was sentenced in absentia, having been accused of tampering with contracts and tenders during his tenure as Minister from 2014 to 2018.

The accusations related to a land deal involving the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI).

During his time as Minister, Al-Hamami was also reported to have made extraordinary claims that the first airport on earth was built by the Sumerians almost 7,000 years ago.

