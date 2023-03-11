Navigate

Jordan-Iraq Electricity Interconnector to be Completed by end-2024

By on 11th March 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, has reportedly confirmed that the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Jordan News quotes the minister as saying that all tenders for the project have been awarded by the Jordanian side, including the tender for the Al-Risha substation transformers, the transmission line tender, the civil works tender, and the switchgear station tender.

More here.

(Source: Jordan News)

