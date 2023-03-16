By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Ban On IOCs In Iraqi Kurdistan May Be Lifted

The recent signing by Iraq's federal government in Baghdad of three long-term oil and gas sector contracts with the UAE's Crescent Petroleum - a company also heavily involved in the same sectors of Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan - may indicate that the ban on international oil companies (IOCs) trying to operate in both regions has now been relaxed by Baghdad.

Click here to read the full report.