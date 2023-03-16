New Hospital Opens in Basra

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, inaugurated the Al-Sayyab Teaching Hospital in Basra on Sunday.

The hospital has a capacity of 492 beds and includes general medical specialties as well as specialized centers for kidney diseases and tumor treatment.

During the opening, the Prime Minister emphasized that completing hospitals is a priority for the government and that they are working towards ending the need for citizens to travel outside of Iraq for medical treatment.

He also mentioned plans to contract with international companies to manage and operate hospitals.

The hospital's completion was delayed since 2009 due to financial and technical obstacles, but the government formed a workshop to complete lagging projects, resulting in the opening of this hospital.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)