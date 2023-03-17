Genel Energy issues Update on Oil Reserves

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has issued an update on Thursday on the oil reserves across its portfolio.

Working interest oil reserves (MMbbls) 1P 2P 3P 31 December 2021 62.6 104.2 136.6 Production (11.0) (11.0) (11.0) Technical revisions 17.3 (1.0) - 31 December 2022 68.9 92.2 125.6

International petroleum consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton, working on behalf of the operator DNO, assess that Tawke licence (Genel 25% working interest) gross year-end 2022 2P reserves stood at 327 MMbbls, compared to 357 MMbbls at year-end 2021, after adjusting for production of 39 MMbbls and an upward technical revision of 9 MMbbls.

Following implementation and observation of the performance of phase 1 of the Tawke field Enhanced Oil Recovery project, Genel has moved 11.7 MMbbls of the 23.3 MMbbls of those gross 2P reserves that were previously included as 2C resources into 2P reserves.

At Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator), gross 2P reserves stood at 24 MMbbls at year-end 2022 (26 MMbbls at end-2021), following production of 1.6 MMbbls. McDaniel & Associates carried out the independent assessment of the Taq Taq licence.

At Sarta (30% working interest, operator) Genel's estimate of gross 2P reserves at year-end 2022 is 9 MMbbls (32 MMbbls at the end of 2021), following production of 1.7 MMbbls and a technical revision after assessment of the results of the 2022 appraisal wells and pilot production.

Working interest oil reserves (MMbbls) Tawke Taq Taq Sarta 31 December 2021 83.3 11.4 9.5 Production (9.7) (0.8) (0.5) Technical revisions 5.3 (0.1) (6.2) 31 December 2022 78.9 10.5 2.8

(Source: Genel Energy)