By John Lee.

The Samawah gas depot project in Al-Muthanna Governorate has been opened by Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani.

The project uses modern technology to provide a large part of the consumption and storage needs for liquid gas in the governorate.

Anmar Ali Hussein, General Manager of the Gas Filling and Services Company, said that the seven factories in the governorate (two state-owned and five private) can fill 13,000 cylinders per day.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)