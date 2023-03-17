Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th March 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 945.4 -0.7% 3.9% RSISX USD Index 929.6 -0.7% 20.0%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 1,958 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 1.5 # of Traded Companies 47 Traded Shares (mn)/d 960 # of Companies (Up) 25 Total Trades (#/d) 1,564 # of Companies (Down) 11 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,082 # of Companies (Not changed) 11 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,183 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Union Bank (NR) BUOI 0.280 40.0% 40.0% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 13.800 20.0% 49.2% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 1.100 10.0% 4.8% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 15.000 3.4% 1.7% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 2.130 1.4% 39.2% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Modern Sewing IMOS 7.000 -12.5% 20.7% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.000 -12.3% 2.6% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 5.000 -9.1% -27.0% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 9.100 -9.0% 49.2% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.120 -7.7% -14.3% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 458.3 347.2 23.4% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 324.2 245.6 16.6% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 259.6 196.7 13.3% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 209.2 158.5 10.7% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 110.2 83.5 5.6%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 676 737.7 558.8 37.7% Banking 272 422.3 319.9 21.6% Agriculture 300 325.5 246.6 16.6% Telecom 138 209.2 158.5 10.7% Services 110 165.5 125.4 8.5% Hotels&Tourism 68 97.9 74.1 5.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 1,564 1,958.0 1,483.3 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Babylon Bank (BBAY) will resume trading on Mar. 19 after not being able to hold its first and postponed AGM (Feb. 28 and Mar. 7) due to a lack of quorum.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) on Mar. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 19 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members for the private sector.



