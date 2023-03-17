Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th March 2023).
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|945.4
|-0.7%
|3.9%
|RSISX USD Index
|929.6
|-0.7%
|20.0%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|1,958
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|1.5
|# of Traded Companies
|47
|Traded Shares (mn)/d
|960
|# of Companies (Up)
|25
|Total Trades (#/d)
|1,564
|# of Companies (Down)
|11
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|16,082
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|11
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|12,183
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|2
|Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|1320/
1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Union Bank (NR)
|BUOI
|0.280
|40.0%
|40.0%
|Ashour Hotel (NR)
|HASH
|13.800
|20.0%
|49.2%
|Rehab Karbala Company
|HKAR
|1.100
|10.0%
|4.8%
|Iraqi For Tufted Carpets
|IITC
|15.000
|3.4%
|1.7%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|2.130
|1.4%
|39.2%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Modern Sewing
|IMOS
|7.000
|-12.5%
|20.7%
|Al -Khazer for Construction M.
|IKHC
|2.000
|-12.3%
|2.6%
|Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat
|AIPM
|5.000
|-9.1%
|-27.0%
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|9.100
|-9.0%
|49.2%
|Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
|BIME
|0.120
|-7.7%
|-14.3%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|458.3
|347.2
|23.4%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|324.2
|245.6
|16.6%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|259.6
|196.7
|13.3%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|209.2
|158.5
|10.7%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|110.2
|83.5
|5.6%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Industry
|676
|737.7
|558.8
|37.7%
|Banking
|272
|422.3
|319.9
|21.6%
|Agriculture
|300
|325.5
|246.6
|16.6%
|Telecom
|138
|209.2
|158.5
|10.7%
|Services
|110
|165.5
|125.4
|8.5%
|Hotels&Tourism
|68
|97.9
|74.1
|5.0%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|1,564
|1,958.0
|1,483.3
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Babylon Bank (BBAY) will resume trading on Mar. 19 after not being able to hold its first and postponed AGM (Feb. 28 and Mar. 7) due to a lack of quorum.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) on Mar. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 19 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members for the private sector.
