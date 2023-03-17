Progress on Lifting EU Ban on Iraqi Airways

By John Lee.

A meeting has been held in Dubai with a delegation from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) to discuss the procedures for lifting the European ban on Iraqi Airways.

The Director General of Iraqi Airways stated that they have made important strides in completing the required procedures, including complying with all local and international aviation authorities' requirements, particularly EASA's.

This meeting was part of a series of meetings aimed at clarifying the extent to which Iraqi Airways had fulfilled the requirements for lifting the ban.

(Source: Iraqi Airways)