Deep Dive: Iran's new Security Accord with Iraq

Deep Dive: Iran inks security accord with Iraq as regional diplomacy revved up

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has capped off a busy month of dialogue with Arab states with the signing of a security agreement in Baghdad. The accord aims to address concerns about Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq.

This comes as Ali Shamkhani's recent talks in China to restore relations with Saudi Arabia and visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have raised questions about the foreign ministry's role in Iran's diplomacy. While Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has publicly insisted that all state institutions are on the same page, few are convinced.

