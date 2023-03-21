By John Lee.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to NATO Headquarters on Monday (20 March 2023).

The Secretary General thanked Iraq for its commitment to its partnership with NATO, particularly with respect to fighting international terrorism and promoting stability in the region.

Mr Stoltenberg underscored that NATO continues to strengthen Iraqi security forces and institutions through the advisory and capacity-building NATO Mission Iraq.

(Source: NATO)