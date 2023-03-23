Navigate

French Company Presents Study on Iraqi Container Traffic

By on 23rd March 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Director General of Iraqi Railways has held a meeting with a delegation from the French shipping company CMA CGM.

The delegation presented a study on transporting containers via rail through the country.

The Director General stated that the Ministry of Transport, under the directives of Mr. Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, the Minister of Transport, aims to develop the Iraqi railway sector and keep up with the advancements in the transportation industry.

The meeting ended with a decision to continue discussions and work towards achieving a mutual understanding regarding the implementation of railway projects.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

