Genel Energy Shares Rise on Full-Year Results

Shares in Genel Energy rose nearly five percent on Wednesday as it announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Our production business generated record cash flow in 2022, building our significant financial resources and resulting in a net cash balance at the end of the year of over $200 million. The Company now has an exceptional opportunity to deploy its financial resources carefully to add new assets and grow and diversify our production business in order to improve the resilience and extend the line of sight on the funding of our established dividend programme.

"Our capital allocation decisions for 2023 and beyond will be centred around that material, sustainable and progressive dividend programme, while protecting and maintaining the strength of our balance sheet. Our core business remains robust, funding our dividend from free cash flow in the mid-term and there is significant potential still remaining in the portfolio. We have an extremely busy 18 months ahead that carries much potential, and we have a highly capable team in place that is fully focused on delivering on that potential."

Results summary ($ million unless stated)

2022 2021 Average Brent oil price ($/bbl) 101 71 Production (bopd, working interest) 30,150 31,710 Revenue 432.7 334.9 EBITDAX1 361.6 275.1 Depreciation and amortisation (149.2) (172.8) Exploration expense (1.0) - Net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets (201.3) (403.2) Net reversal of impairment of receivables 8.2 24.1 Operating profit / (loss) 18.3 (276.8) Cash flow from operating activities 412.4 228.1 Capital expenditure 143.1 163.7 Free cash flow2 234.8 85.9 Cash 494.6 313.7 Total debt 274.0 280.0 Net cash3 228.0 43.9 Basic LPS (¢ per share) (2.6) (111.4) EPS excluding impairments4 66.7 25.8 Dividends declared relating to financial year (¢ per share) 18 18

EBITDAX is operating profit / (loss) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation, impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net reversal of impairment of receivables Free cash flow is reconciled on page 10 Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 10) EPS excluding impairment is loss and total comprehensive expense adjusted for the add back of net impairment/write-off of oil and gas assets and net reversal of impairment of receivables divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares

Highlights

Zero lost time incidents in 2022, with over three million hours now worked since the last incident

Another year of active drilling on the Tawke PSC and consistent reservoir performance resulted in average daily working interest production of 30,150 bopd (2021: 31,710 bopd)

Record free cash flow in 2022 High oil price and recovery of receivables helped drive free cash flow of $235 million (2021: $86 million) Investment in production and appraisal at Sarta resulted in capital expenditure of $143 million (2021: $164 million)



Disappointing results at Sarta resulted in a reduction in reserves and an impairment of $126 million, with expiry of the Qara Dagh licence resulting in a write off of $78 million

Strong balance sheet provides opportunity to acquire and develop new assets Significantly increased financial resources of $495 million ($314 million at 31 December 2021) Net cash under IFRS of $228 million at 31 December 2022 ($44 million at 31 December 2021) Total debt of $274 million at 31 December 2022 ($280 million at 31 December 2021)

Committed material, sustainable, and progressive dividend programme well established Dividends paid in 2022 increased by 13% to 18¢ per share (2021: 16¢ per share) a total distribution of $50 million

Carbon intensity of 17.6 kgCO2e/bbl for Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2022 (2021: 16 kgCO2e/bbl), below the global oil and gas industry average of 19 kgCO2e/boe

Outlook

Committed dividend funded by free cash flow for medium-term The Board is recommending a final dividend of 12¢ per share (2022: 12¢ per share), a distribution of $33.5 million

Established dividend programme frames business and capital allocation decisions: Production guidance unchanged at 27-29,000 bopd 2023 capital expenditure expected to be between $100 million and $125 million Progress towards drilling a well in Somaliland Genel continues to actively screen and work up opportunities to invest our cash to extend the line of sight on resilient cash flows that support our dividend programme into the long-term

Genel continues to invest in the host communities in which we operate, aiming to invest in those areas in which we can make a material difference to society

The London-seated international arbitration regarding Genel's claim for substantial compensation from the KRG following the termination of the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs is progressing. The trial is scheduled for February 2024

(Source: Genel Energy)