By Ashleigh Whelan and Mohanad Adnan for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Electoral Law: Signaling a Short-Lived Run for Iraq's Independent MPs?

A change to the Sainte-Laguë representation system will significantly hinder the ability of smaller parties and independent candidates to win seats in Iraq's next elections.

