Al-Sudani receives Saudi Minister of Commerce

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, received the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on discussing prospects for cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Iraq's openness to developing partnerships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various economic and investment sectors. They also discussed cooperation in the energy and coordination in facing the effects of climate change and the measures taken to mitigate its impact on the region.

For his part, the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Mr. Al-Qasabi, conveyed the regards of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince to Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasizing that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen to continue joint work at the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, which includes cooperation between the two countries in economic, investment, tourism, security, and other sectors.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)