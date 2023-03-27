Will Iraqi Lawmakers approve Record Govt Spending?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraqi lawmakers approve record government spending, deficit?

After extensive discussions, Iraq's Council of Ministers has submitted a draft budget law for 2023 to the parliament. The move is the first major legislative effort by the administration of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani, who took office in Oct. 2022.

Iraq did not pass a budget last year amid the lengthy government formation process following the Oct. 2021 parliamentary polls. The budget bill provides the Sudani administration with a chance to address pressing concerns about the economy, unemployment, and relations with Erbil.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).