Iraq Improved Rank in World Happiness Index

By John Lee.

Iraq has improved its rank in the latest World Happiness Report to 98th out of 137 countries, compared to 107th out of 146 countries last time.

The report, produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives around the world.

Top of the list of happiest countries were:

Finland Denmark Iceland Israel Netherlands

... while at the bottom were:

Congo, Democratic Republic of Zimbabwe Sierra Leone Lebanon Afghanistan

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: World Happiness Report)