Central Bank of Iraq Sues Executives of North Bank

Iraq Central Bank Sues Executives of Private Bank Investigated by OCCRP

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has filed several lawsuits against the chairman of the North Bank for Finance and Investment and several of its shareholders, board members and executives for embezzling the equivalent of nearly US$340 million, OCCRP has learnt.

