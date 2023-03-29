Iraqi Kurdistan "Faces End of an Era"

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi Kurdistan faces end of era as independent oil exports under threat

Iraq's oil export dynamics are facing a major potential shift. An arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has resulted in the closure of a critical pipeline to Turkey.

The shutdown has temporarily halted all shipments from Iraqi Kurdistan.

The disruption has profound implications for Erbil's ability to manage independent exports and gives Baghdad more leverage in its bid to take control over energy operations across the country.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).