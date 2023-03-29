Turkish Company to build New Cement Plant in Nineveh

By John Lee.

The Iraqi General Cement Company has signed a partnership contract with the Turkish Zodiac company to establish a new cement production plant in Hammam Al-Alil Complex in Nineveh Governorate.

The plant will use modern technology and dry gas fuel to produce cement and have a contract capacity of 1.8 million tons annually.

The partnership will create 320 new job opportunities and contribute to the modernization and strengthening of the cement industry in Iraq.

The Turkish company will grant 10 percent of the nodal energy as a free share to the company, representing about 50 percent of the net profit. The partnership will also implement a joint program to develop the expertise of technical and engineering staff.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)