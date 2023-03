By John Lee.

Gas operations have begun at the Akkas gas field in Anbar governorate.

A statement from the Ministry of Oil said production of 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) is being used to produce 90-95 megawatts of electricity.

The State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) built a 30-kilometer pipeline (pictured) to transport gas to the Akkas gas power station.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)