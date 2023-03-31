Al-Sudani meets with IMF Resident Representative

Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, met on Thursday with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Mr. Gazi Shbaikat.

‏During the meeting, they discussed Iraq's relationship with the IMF and the cooperation in supporting financial policies and plans to achieve stability in the Iraqi economy.

‏They highlighted the importance of the financial and administrative reforms adopted by the government and supporting its efforts to combat corruption.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)