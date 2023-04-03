Iraq and Oman finalising MoU on Anti-Corruption

By John Lee.

Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman are finalising a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of combating corruption.

The Iraqi Integrity Commission's head, Judge Haider Hanoun, praised Oman's cooperation with the commission regarding extradition, including the arrest of fugitives by Omani authorities.

Talks are underway to conclude the MoU to exchange information and cooperate in investigations about defendants wanted by the courts and funds smuggled abroad.

The Omani Ambassador expressed the Sultanate's readiness to cooperate with Iraq.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)