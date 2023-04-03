Navigate

UN Awards New Contracts in Iraq

By on 3rd April 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has awarded several Iraq-related contracts recently:

  • Supply and installation of prefab unit offices for Ninewa Water Directorate and Mosul Municipality: Granted to Jibal Al-Madina co. for general contracts Ltd. Contract value $39,900;
  • Rehabilitation of 26 Damaged Houses in Jafriyah Village, Sinjar District, Ninewa Governorate: Granted to Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd. Contract value $105,789.50;
  • Creation of a Cafés Area in Al-Yarmouk Park, West Mosul, Nineveh Governorate, Iraq: Granted to Jibal Al-Madina co. for general contracts Ltd. Contract value $103,612;

(Source: UNGM)

