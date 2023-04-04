Amarinth Wins Order for Pumps at Majnoon Oil Field

By John Lee.

UK-based pump maker Amarinth has won an order from Azku Global Services for $200K of API 610 OH1 pumps for the Majnoon oil field.

This is Amarinth's first order from Azku Global Services and follows numerous projects that Amarinth has successfully delivered into Iraq. The $200K order is for two API 610 12th edition OH1 pumps which are destined for Majnoon Oil Field operated by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil. The Majnoon Oil Field is a super-giant oil field located 60km from Basra in southern Iraq and is one of the richest oil fields in the world. The field is 52km-long, 15km-wide, includes 13 different oil and gas reservoirs, and has an estimated 38 billion barrels of oil in place.

The API 610 12th edition OH1 pumps are for condensate transfer duties and include the latest API 682 4th edition Plan 53B seal support systems along with Amarinth mobile top-up units. Specified for ATEX Zone 1 use, the pumps are required on an aggressive 30-week delivery. On completion, they will be inspected and witness tested by Bureau Veritas, and supplied with a full legalised Iraq documentation package.

(Source: Amarinth)