Iraq and Russia sign Visa Waiver Agreement

By on 4th April 2023 in Iraq Transportation News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Iraqi and Russian governments have signed a draft agreement exempting diplomatic, service, and private passport holders from entry visas.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, the Undersecretary for Administrative and Technical Affairs, signed on behalf of Iraq, and Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev on behalf of Russia.

According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement is aimed at enhancing the status of the Iraqi passport and facilitating seamless travel between the two nations.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

