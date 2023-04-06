Turkiye Closes Airspace to Flights to/from Sulaymaniyah

By John Lee.

Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closed Turkish airspace to flights taking off or landing at Sulaymaniyah International Airport (pictured).

In a statement, it says the move is a result of PKK activity in the area.

The full text of the statement follows:

Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding the Closure of Turkish Airspace to Flights from/to Sulaymaniyah:

Turkish airspace has been closed to aircraft which land/take-off at Iraq's Sulaymaniyah International Airport as of 3 April.

The decision was taken upon the intensification of PKK terrorist organization's activities in Sulaymaniyah, infiltration by the terrorist organization into the airport and thus threatening of flight safety.

The decision will initially be valid until 3 July 2023 and will be re-evaluated in light of the developments that will be closely monitored in the run-up to that date.

(Source: Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)