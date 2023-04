By John Lee.

Iraq's General Company for Electric Power Production has signed a contract with the Chinese company Shanghai Electric for the construction of a combined-cycle power plant for the Mansouriya gas power station.

According to the Ministry of Electricity, the deal is part of the Sino-Iraqi framework agreement and will be implemented on a turn-key basis.

It will add 362 megawatts of energy to the national grid.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)