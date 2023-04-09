By Sajad Jiyad, for the London School of Economics (LSE) Middle East Centre. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Mechanisms of Corruption in Iraq

While it is well known that Iraq is entrenched in corruption and that the political elite are the key enablers of it, the exact mechanisms of how corruption operates is not well understood.

A peculiar social phenomenon of Iraq is that public debate on corruption is constant, and politicians engage widely on the topic but published research is limited.

This article previews a forthcoming report that will investigate the mechanisms by which the political elite in Iraq conduct corruption, mostly of the extractive type, and allows them to maintain a decentralised grip on power.

