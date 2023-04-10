Navigate

The Muhandis Company: Iraq's Khatam al-Anbia

By on 10th April 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By Michael Knights, Hamdi Malik and Crispin Smith, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Muhandis Company: Iraq's Khatam al-Anbia

Similar to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Iraqi "resistance" groups have long sought a company with preferential access to lucrative state contracts, and the Sudani government is finally providing them after years of opposition-on the Saudi border no less.

Click here to read the full report.

