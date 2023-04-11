Italian Firm meets Minister to discuss Transport Project

By John Lee.

The Minister of Transport in Iraq, Razak Muhibis Al-Saadawi [Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi] has held a meeting with Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG), along with representatives from Turkiye, to discuss the "Development Road project", also known as the "dry canal project".

The project will link Iraq's Grand Faw port, which is still under construction, by rail to the Mediterranean, with the intention of providing a cost-effective alternative to the Suez Canal.

The meeting involved a presentation on the project's latest developments, and the Minister stressed the importance of the project for Iraq's economic and developmental future.

The Italian company presented their findings on the economic feasibility study for the project, including land and railway transport lines that will be linked to the Great Port of Faw. The Iraqi government aims to transform Iraq into an international trade center between Asia and Europe, and the Development Road project plays a crucial role in this vision.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)