By John Lee.

The World Bank has said it predicts real GDP growth for Iraq of 2.8 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2024, following an estimated growth of 7.9 percent in 2022.

Iraq's growth is expected to lead the group of 'developing oil exporters' this year, partly sustained by growth in non-oil GDP (projected at 4.5 percent), which is assisted by a planned budgetary expansion in 2023.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: World Bank)