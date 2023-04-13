Iraq, UNDP sign MoU to boost Fight Against Corruption

Government of Iraq and UNDP sign Memorandum of Understanding to boost the fight against corruption

The Government of Iraq, represented by the Prime Minister's Office, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have reaffirmed their partnership and commitment to preventing and combating corruption in Iraq by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in the public and private sectors.

The MoU, signed for a two-year period, builds on UNDP's current support to respond to anti-corruption priorities in Iraq, including capacity development of anti-corruption bodies and support to strategic and legal frameworks in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Joint efforts will also focus on creating an enabling environment for constructive dialogue with civil society, the private sector, academia, and media on reporting corruption, and empowering key national stakeholders to play a stronger role in enhancing transparency and accountability systems.

His Excellency, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani, while attending the signing ceremony, affirmed that countering corruption through enhanced transparency and public accountability is one of the most important priorities of his government, and thanked UNDP and all international development partners for their support to Iraq in this field.

UNDP Resident Representative, Auke Lootsma, said:

"Corruption is a serious issue in Iraq. It is our duty and commitment to work side by side with the Government of Iraq to enhance the accountability of Iraqi institutions. With this MoU, we will work together to help improve public services, reduce inequalities, strengthen rule of law, create a more resilient society, and rebuild trust between Iraqi citizens and public institutions.

"This MoU encourages us to revisit our ambition to expand anti-corruption engagement in key strategic areas that are urgently needed to improve the investment environment in Iraq and open new avenues for public-private partnerships."

Combatting corruption is imperative for progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, including job creation, protecting the environment, increasing gender equality, and supporting access to basic services.

(Source: UN)