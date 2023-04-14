Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th April 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Return RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,000.3 5.5% 9.9% RSISX USD Index 983.6 5.5% 27.0%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 18,973 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 14.4 # of Traded Companies 51 Traded Shares (mn)/d 31,920 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 1,815 # of Companies (Down) 16 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,433 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,450 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 1 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.780 30.0% -22.0% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2.000 14.3% 46.0% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 3.000 11.9% -9.1% Economy Bank BEFI 0.140 7.7% -22.2% Babylon Hotel HBAY 95.000 5.6% 2.2% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 -14.3% 0.0% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 5.000 -12.3% -27.0% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.120 -7.7% -14.3% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 8.000 -5.9% 31.1% Kharkh Tour Amuzement City SKTA 2.880 -5.6% -4.0% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 7,720.0 5,848.5 40.7% Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR) BZII 7,480.0 5,666.7 39.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 2,243.5 1,699.6 11.8% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 363.6 275.4 1.9% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 337.2 255.4 1.8%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 455 15,852.5 12,009.5 83.6% Industry 955 2,483.9 1,881.8 13.1% Telecom 187 338.7 256.6 1.8% Services 66 149.3 113.1 0.8% Agriculture 116 99.1 75.1 0.5% Hotels&Tourism 33 48.8 37.0 0.3% Investment 1 0.4 0.3 0.0% Insurance 2 0.4 0.3 0.0% Grand Total 1,815 18,973.0 14,373.5 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 22.0 bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on Apr. 12, valued at IQD7.5 bn and corresponding to 8.8% of BZII's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 7.3 bn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) on Apr. 12, valued at IQD7.7 bn and corresponding to 2.9% of BAIB's capital.

According to the ISC decision on Mar. 30, the ISX transferred the following companies from the regular market to the non-regular market on April 9, 2023: Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI), Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM), Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI).

According to the ISC decision on Mar. 30, the ISX transferred the following companies from the non-regular market to the regular market on April 9, 2023: Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA), Union Bank of Iraq (BUOI), Economy Bank for Investment (BEFI).

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) resumed trading on Apr. 12 after holding its AGM on Apr. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.0425 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 7.0% dividend yield.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Apr. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 16 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the capital to IQD300 bn through 11.1% bonus issue, and adopting the cumulative voting method.

